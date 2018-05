6-year-old girl dies after falling out window while jumping on bed in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a 6-year-old girl who fell out of a window while jumping on her bed in her family's Newark apartment has died.

Essex County prosecutors say the accident occurred shortly before midnight Monday. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl's name and further details about the accident and the injuries she suffered have not been disclosed. Authorities say she was in her family's third-floor apartment when she fell.

Authorities say the death remains under investigation.