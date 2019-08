- A day of fishing turned into an unforgettable, up-close brush with Mother Nature for a Southern California boat captain.

Captain Ryan Lawler with Newport Coastal Adventure said he was heading out into the water on Sunday, when he heard a tour boat radio announcement about a rare killer whale sighting.

What he ended up encountering was two killer whales spotted off Oceanside in north San Diego County.

Lawler then found himself greeted by the majestic creatures.

A pair of Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales just swam up to his boat, offering the captain opportunities to take selfies with them.

Lawler said they appeared to pose for the camera as they swam by.

He described the orcas as some of the most curious he has ever encountered.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.