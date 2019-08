What would it take for you to quit your day job to go after your dream career? How about a $100,000 incentive?

A California clothing company has launched a promotion to give one lucky winner a big chunk of change to help make their dream job a reality.

Carlsbad-based, prAna said the contest serves as "a friendly nudge" to help someone take a chance in their pursuit of career happiness.

"At prAna, we know from experience that personal growth often lies outside your comfort zone," the company wrote on its contest page. "That's why we're looking for one courageous person willing to quit their current job to pursue their lifelong passion."

But don't go marching into your boss's office quite yet with your resignation in hand. Only the contest finalist will be asked to quit.

To apply, the company is asking applicants to submit a one to three minute long video explaining what their current job is and sharing what their dream job would be.

Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate "passion, boldness, and originality" in their video.

"We're looking for an inspirational and original story, so let your personality shine," the company wrote, suggesting if possible, dream job seekers show themselves doing that work that brings them joy.

The winner will receive a $25,000 quarterly payment. The finalist will be required to produce videos documenting their growth and progress.

Applications are open to all U.S. resident 21 years and older. The contest runs through September 16th.

PrAna is a clothing company for men and women, specializing in fitness, outdoor and eco-friendly apparel.