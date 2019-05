The San Francisco Dungeon at Fiisherman's Wharf is hosting a rat pop-up, where bar patrons will be allowed to touch and pick up rats. The San Francisco Dungeon at Fiisherman's Wharf is hosting a rat pop-up, where bar patrons will be allowed to touch and pick up rats.

A new pop-up in San Francisco will feature something most people don’t want to see when they go out to a restaurant: Rats.

The San Francisco Dungeon at Fiisherman's Wharf is hosting the unusual pop-up, where bar patrons will be allowed to touch and pick up rats. (Yes, you heard that right.)

The rats are supplied by the nonprofit group: Ratical Rodent Rescue.

Tiickets for the event are $50 a person, and includes an interactive show. The pop-up bar will be open June 13 to 15 on Jefferson Street.