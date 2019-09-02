< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Joey Chestnut unseated as Buffalo chicken wing king data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426910916.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426910916");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426910916_426911225_175376"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426910916_426911225_175376";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426911225","video":"600885","title":"U.S.%20Chicken%20Wing%20Eating%20Championship","caption":"Joey%20Chestnut%20takes%202nd%20place.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FU_S__Chicken_Wing_Eating_Championship_0_7632031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F02%2FU_S__Chicken_Wing_Eating_Championship_600885_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662061364%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGCfji-izFZa-lvPrQkdiI-KZ5SM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fbelieve-it-or-not%2Fjoey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king"}},"createDate":"Sep 02 2019 12:42PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426910916_426911225_175376",video:"600885",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/U_S__Chicken_Wing_Eating_Championship_0_7632031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Joey%2520Chestnut%2520takes%25202nd%2520place.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/02/U_S__Chicken_Wing_Eating_Championship_600885_1800.mp4?Expires=1662061364&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GCfji-izFZa-lvPrQkdiI-KZ5SM",eventLabel:"U.S.%20Chicken%20Wing%20Eating%20Championship-426911225",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fbelieve-it-or-not%2Fjoey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Sharon Song, KTVU
Posted Sep 02 2019 12:38PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 02 2019 12:42PM PDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 03:10PM PDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426910916-426911467" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426910916" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines426910916' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/believe-it-or-not/california-company-wants-to-pay-you-100k-to-quit-your-job-go-after-lifelong-passion-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/19/M-TUE%20CA%20POPULATION_00.00.01.19_1566240656769.png_7602383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dream job contest offers $100K to quit your job</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/fresno-man-dies-after-competing-in-taco-eating-contest"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/14/taco%20getty_1565812411018.PNG_7592669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Man dies after competing in taco-eating contest</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BUFFALO, N.Y. (KTVU)</strong> - What's an American holiday weekend without a food eating contest involving the Bay Area's own gastro throw-down king, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut?</p> <p>The famed competitive eater was on-hand for the annual U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship, appropriately held in none other than Buffalo, New York.</p> <p>The contest's emcee announced Chestnut's name as the crowd erupted in cheers.</p> <p>The San Jose resident scarfed down an impressive 276 wings during a 12-minute span, but it was not enough to hold his reign as "wing king."</p> <p>He was beat out by rival, Geoffrey Esper who downed a record 281 wings. If you do the math, that's more than 23 wings a minute. </p> <p>Esper's win upset Chestnut's streak as the winner of the U.S. Wing Eating Championship the past five contests. </p> <p>The 35-year-old Chestnut has a long list of accomplishments as a professional eater. They include 12-time champion of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island on the Fourth of July. In 2018, he set a record of 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.</p> <p>On July 29, he consumed 413 chicken wings over the course of 12 hours at a Hooters restaurant in Georgia, for an event marking "National Chicken Wing Day." </p> <p>In 2007, he came out on top in Philadelphia's Wing Bowl, when he ate 182 wings in a span of 30 minutes. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Believe it or Not" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"36534747" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Believe it or Not Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/surveillance-video-shows-man-falling-out-of-delivery-truck-near-california-gas-station" title="Surveillance video shows man falling out of delivery truck near California gas station" data-articleId="426838181" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/CHP_Shares_Video_of_Allegedly_Intoxicate_0_7631100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/CHP_Shares_Video_of_Allegedly_Intoxicate_0_7631100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/CHP_Shares_Video_of_Allegedly_Intoxicate_0_7631100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/CHP_Shares_Video_of_Allegedly_Intoxicate_0_7631100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/CHP_Shares_Video_of_Allegedly_Intoxicate_0_7631100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The California Highway Patrol shared surveillance video of a suspected drunken driver falling out of a delivery truck before it crashed into a sign." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Surveillance video shows man falling out of delivery truck near California gas station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 09:54AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 09:57AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The California Highway Patrol shared surveillance video of a suspected drunken driver falling out of a delivery truck before it crashed into a sign, hoping to dissuade people from DUIs, especially on the Labor Day holiday weekend.</p><p>Video from a nearby Chevron station was posted to the CHP's Facebook page on Saturday, showing what happened when the driver in an Aramark truck turned from Marconi Avenue onto Howe Avenue in Sacramento. Investigators say because the driver was intoxicated and not wearing a seatbelt, he fell out of the truck as it made the turn, according to Fox40. Surveillance video shows the driver standing up after a moment as a witness runs toward truck.</p><p>"Don't drink and drive," the CHP urged on Facebook. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/101-year-old-golfer-has-played-nearly-10-000-rounds-of-the-game-i-hate-to-sit-" title="101-year-old golfer has played nearly 10,000 rounds of the game: 'I hate to sit'" data-articleId="426195744" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/29/101_year_old_golfer_has_played_nearly_10_0_7624833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="He&rsquo;s lived through 18 presidents, fought in WW II, and has been retired for nearly 40 years. &nbsp;His name is Carroll Dwight Madsen, but his many friends call him C.D.&nbsp; And&nbsp;at 101 years old, he&rsquo;s still got quite the golf game.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>101-year-old golfer has played nearly 10,000 rounds of the game: 'I hate to sit'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Frank Mallicoat, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:15AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:34PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>He's lived through 18 presidents, fought in WW II, and has been retired for nearly 40 years.</p><p>And at 101 years old, Carroll Dwight "CD" Madsen has still got quite the golf game.</p><p>"It just feels wonderful because you know older people get in the habit of sitting," he said. "And I hate to sit." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-falls-off-balcony-while-practicing-extreme-yoga-posing-for-pictures-report" title="Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report" data-articleId="425975495" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Woman_falls_off_balcony_while_practicing_0_7621017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Woman_falls_off_balcony_while_practicing_0_7621017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Woman_falls_off_balcony_while_practicing_0_7621017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Woman_falls_off_balcony_while_practicing_0_7621017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Woman_falls_off_balcony_while_practicing_0_7621017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexa Terrazas, 23, a college student in Mexico, survived after reportedly falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose over a railing last weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman falls off balcony while practicing 'extreme' yoga, posing for pictures: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:40PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 06:16AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A college student in Mexico survived after reportedly falling 80 feet from a sixth-floor balcony while performing a yoga pose over a railing last weekend.</p><p>In a still shot spread widely on social media, the young woman, identified by the Mexican newspaper El Universal as 23-year-old Alexa Terrazas, is seen hanging upside down on the outside of the balcony rail while supporting herself with her waist and the weight of her legs, which are bent. According to a tweet , the woman was practicing "extreme" yoga.</p><p>After the picture was taken, the woman fell from the apartment balcony and broke both of her legs, as well as suffered fractures to her arms, hips and head, El Universal reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/record-breaking-august-for-several-bay-area-cities-and-other-spots-around-the-globe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_20190902133038"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-near-oakland-airport-day-after-suspect-rams-pickup-through-terminal-gate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_20190902010742"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/joey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="joey chestnut_1567453663222.PNG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Joey Chestnut unseated as Buffalo chicken wing king</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illegal-sideshows-pop-up-in-oakland-antioch-over-labor-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/11%20ANTIOCH%20SIDESHOW_00.00.10.14_1567449342538.png_7631891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Seventy-one people were arrested, 14 more were cited and 26 vehicles were impounded Aug. 31, 2019 after two "sideshow" gatherings in Antioch, one near the Somersville Towne Center mall and another one Wilbur Avenue. Photo: Antioch police" title="11 ANTIOCH SIDESHOW_00.00.10.14_1567449342538.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Illegal sideshows pop up in Oakland, Antioch over Labor Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/record-breaking-august-for-several-bay-area-cities-and-other-spots-around-the-globe" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/TODAY_S_FORECAST___Hottest_August_on_rec_0_7630828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Record-breaking August for several Bay Area cities and other spots around the globe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-woman-killed-by-apparent-stray-bullet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/marta%20casiano_1567455557917.PNG_7632271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family&#x20;members&#x20;say&#x20;Marta&#x20;Casiano&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;mother&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;five&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;stray&#x20;bullet&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;as&#x20;she&#x20;walked&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;car&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;wedding&#x20;reception&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;family&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland mother killed by stray bullet on way back from wedding reception: neighbors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-found-near-oakland-airport-day-after-suspect-rams-pickup-through-terminal-gate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Search_for_suspect_at_Oakland_Internatio_0_7630063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found near Oakland airport, day after suspect rams pickup through terminal gate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/joey-chestnut-unseated-as-buffalo-chicken-wing-king" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/02/joey%20chestnut_1567453663222.PNG_7631995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joey Chestnut unseated as Buffalo chicken wing king</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-gunman-was-fired-from-job-called-fbi-before-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cengiz&#x20;Yar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas gunman was fired from job, called FBI before shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 