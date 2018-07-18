Berkeley police search for suspects who attacked a 72-year-old man, kicked him repeatedly

- Berkeley police are asking for the public's help to identify a group of people who attacked a 72-year-old man, shoved him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.

According to police, the victim was walking south on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between University Avenue and Addison Street at around 3:30 a.m. on July 6 when he was approached from behind. Police say the men made no demands when they shoved the victim to the ground and kicked him repeatedly. The assault was caught on surveillance video.

The victim was treated for serious injuries at a local hospital and has since been released.

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a newer model silver or white minivan, possibly a Nissan Quest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Berkeley Police at 510-981-5741.