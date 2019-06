A Bay Area woman just climbed Mt. Everest during one of the deadliest climbing seasons ever seen at the world's highest peak.

Roxanne Vogel, 33, of Berkeley appeared on KTVU's Mornings on 2, to discuss hiking from sea level to the summit at more than 29-thousand feet.

Amazingly, she did it all in two weeks; most climbers take two months.

Vogel reached the top on May 22, the same day a viral photo was taken showing a log-jam of climbers trying to get to the summit.

Unlike those climbers, she approached Everest from the north in Tibet, where permits are much more limited than in Nepal.

Eleven people have died so far this year trying to climb Everest.