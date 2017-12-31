Body cam shows cookie-eating squirrel charging police

Brockport Police were dispatched to a home on December 29 after a squirrel broke in and helped himself to some cookies from the kitchen. Brockport Police were dispatched to a home on December 29 after a squirrel broke in and helped himself to some cookies from the kitchen.

Officers Sime and Dawson spotted the critter in the kitchen before it bounced between the window and table, launching itself directly at one of the officers.

The squirrel can be seen scurrying out the door before bolting back in, much to the amusement of the residents and responding officers.

The squirrel was eventually captured and released without injury.