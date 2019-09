- A body was found Monday about five miles north of the Oakland International Airport, a day after a man allegedly rammed his pickup through a perimeter gate while fleeing a sheriff's deputy and then jumped into the bay.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said authorities were trying to confirm it was the body of the same man.

On Sunday, a pursuit began around noon when a deputy tried to pull over the man's vehicle for running a stop sign, Kelly said.



The pickup went down a service road, blew through the gate at 50 mph, sped over dirt trails along the perimeter and at one point got onto a taxiway, Kelly said.

The man was last seen on foot running toward the bay, which runs along the airport's south runways. A dog also trailed a scent to the water.