- Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies said Wednesday morning they've found the body of a man who was reported missing after an inflatable boat he was using near Bay Point sank early Sunday morning.

Efferin Cruz was in the waters of Indian Slough, off of Contra Costa County's northern waterfront, when his small craft popped and sank around 4:15 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded, searching with boats and aircraft alongside personnel from the sheriff's office, but the search was temporarily suspended over Sunday and Monday nights.

The identity of the victim has not yet been officially confirmed by the coroner, but sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee said Wednesday morning that an autopsy was underway.

Deputies have not yet disclosed exactly where or when they found the body, but Lee said he plans to release a statement Wednesday afternoon.