Body recovered on shore near the Cliff House

- A body was recovered Monday evening on shore near the Cliff House in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, there was a report of a sinking sailboat in the area that was investigated and determined to be unfounded.

The body found on shore was not related to any coastal incident, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Our partners at the @USCG after an extensive search with boats and helicopters have determined this to be unfounded. The deceased body located on shore is unrelated to any coastal incident. https://t.co/BuRtwOPU2P — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) January 22, 2019

At this point, additional details have not been released.