Body recovered on shore near the Cliff House

By: KTVU Staff

Posted: Jan 21 2019 07:16PM PST

Updated: Jan 21 2019 07:41PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - A body was recovered Monday evening on shore near the Cliff House in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, there was a report of a sinking sailboat in the area that was investigated and determined to be unfounded. 

The body found on shore was not related to any coastal incident, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 

At this point, additional details have not been released. 

 

