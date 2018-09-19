Brentwood girl hit by car on walk to school remains in critical condition

BRENTWOOD (BCN) - A family friend is helping to raise money to cover the medical expenses of a 10-year-old girl who was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while walking to school Monday morning.

Tia Longmire was in the vicinity of Balfour Road and Guise Way around 7:45 a.m., walking to class at Edna Hill Middle School and using a crosswalk when a Nissan Altima struck her, according to police.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators and did not appear to be intoxicated.

Claudia Luce, who set up a GoFundMe account for Tia's father Nick Longmire, said this morning that Tia was still unresponsive and listed in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

As of this morning, they had raised nearly $8,000 of their $50,000 goal to help cover the cost of the child's hospitalization. Anyone looking to help cover her medical costs can visit https://www.gofundme.com/brentwood-girl-hit-by-car.