Burn suspension lifted in some California counties

Authorities have lifted a burn suspension in effect for a number of California counties, including San Mateo, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties.

The lift goes into effect for San Mateo, Santa Cruz and San Francisco counties today at 8 a.m. and on Monday at 8 a.m. for Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties, according to Cal Fire

That means people with valid agriculture and residential burn permits are allowed to light fires on certain days.

"Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire," Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said in a news release.

But there are still some restrictions. During "declared fire season," Cal Fire must inspect any burns bigger than 4 feet by 4 feet.

Green waste can be burned but trash, painted wood or debris is not. Burning is not allowed on windy days.