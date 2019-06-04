This is a developing story.
Posted Jun 04 2019 08:43PM PDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 06:13AM PDT
The LGBTQ+ Pride flag will fly in the City of Dublin after all.
After voting against raising the Pride flag for the month of June , there seems to be a change of heart.
City leaders unanimously reversed course and will allow the LGBTQ flag to fly at city hall for the remainder of Pride month. The initial vote against flying the pride flag ignited a firestorm. Many residents questioned the city's support for the LGBTQ community.
Posted Jun 05 2019 07:54AM PDT
Oakland on Tuesday became the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms after a string of speakers testified that psychedelics helped them overcome depression, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The City Council voted unanimously to decriminalize the adult use and possession of magic mushrooms and other entheogenic, or psychoactive, plants and fungi. Denver voters in May approved a similar measure for people 21 and older.
Speakers overwhelmingly supported the move, describing substances such as ayahuasca and peyote as traditional plant-based medicines.
Posted Jun 04 2019 05:09PM PDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 07:07PM PDT
An East Bay man has turned an apparent landscaping effort into a controversy over a symbol synonymous with hatred, fear and racism.
On a quiet, residential El Sobrante street, we found a man working on a front-lawn display, after receiving a tip.
The symbol in the man's front lawn is a massive swastika, forever associated with Nazi Germany, also known as the Third Reich.