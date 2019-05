- The Real McCoy II Ferry, which carries motor vehicles across the Sacramento River just north of Rio Vista, has been shut down by Caltrans until further notice because the boat's fire suppression system needs repairs.

Caltrans is calling the disruption temporary, however.

The ferry, also called the Cache Slough Ferry, carries state Highway 84 across the river about two miles north of Rio Vista, and connects Rio Vista with Ryer Island.

It started operating in 1946.

It typically operates every 20 minutes - on the hour, then 20 and 40 minutes past the hour.

Ferry service here has been disrupted in the past, usually for short periods.

One exception was when it was down for more than five months from September 2011 until February 2012.

Caltrans' recommended detour while the Real McCoy II is down is to use the J-Mack Ferry crossing Steamboat Slough on state Highway 220 off state Highway 160, nine miles northeast of Rio Vista in Sacramento County.

For the latest ferry-related information, call the Caltrans Ferry Update Line (510) 622-0120, or go to Caltrans' ferry webpage at www.dot.ca.gov/dist4/deltaferries.