<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="397098951" data-article-version="1.0">California may toughen immunization rules to block measles</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=California may toughen immunization rules to block measles&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/26/Measles_emergency_0_6944681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=California may toughen immunization rules to block measles&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/26/Measles_emergency_0_6944681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/california-may-toughen-immunization-rules-to-block-measles-1" data-title="California may toughen immunization rules to block measles" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/california-may-toughen-immunization-rules-to-block-measles-1" addthis:title="California may toughen immunization rules to block measles"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-397098951");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-397098951-397096426"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/26/Measles_emergency_0_6944681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/03/26/Measles_emergency_0_6944681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-397098951-397096426" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/california-may-toughen-immunization-rules-to-block-measles-1">DON THOMPSON, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 26 2019 03:41PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - California would give state public health officials instead of local doctors the power to decide which children can skip vaccinations before attending school under legislation proposed Tuesday to counter what advocates call bogus exemptions.</p><p>The measure would also let state and county health officials revoke medical exemptions granted by doctors if they are found to be fraudulent or contradict federal immunization standards. The proposal comes amid measles outbreaks in New York, Washington and elsewhere that are prompting states including Maine and Washington to consider ending non-medical exemptions.</p><p>California eliminated all non-medical immunization exemptions in 2016, as have Mississippi and West Virginia. The lawmakers want California to now follow West Virginia's lead in having public health officials rather than doctors decide who qualifies for medical exemptions. Doctors would send the state health department the reason they are recommending the exemption and would have to certify that they examined the patient.</p><p>The steps are needed to crack down on a few unscrupulous doctors who are helping parents avoid vaccinating their children by selling medical exemptions through word of mouth or online advertising, lawmakers and physicians representing prominent medical groups said at a Capitol news conference.</p><p>"They were monetizing their medical license by selling these exemptions ... putting our children and the public in danger for a quick buck," said Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento, a pediatrician who authored the current state law and the new proposal.</p><p>Several upset parents gathered in a Capitol hallway said the measure isn't needed because the immunization rate already is high under current law. A shouting match briefly broke out between opponents and one supporter of the legislation, reminiscent of the high emotions that surrounded the original bill and continue to haunt the issue.</p><p>Statewide immunization rates increased after the law took effect from less than 93 percent to more than 95 percent, enough to keep most outbreaks from spreading.</p><p>But the rate of medical exemptions has also tripled, according to the California Department of Public Health. Although it's still less than 1 percent of school children statewide, advocates said 50 schools have exemption rates of at least 15 percent, and more than half of students aren't vaccinated in at least three schools.</p><p>That means pockets of unvaccinated children who could spread illnesses like measles "because of the increase in bogus medical exemptions and by false information being spread on the internet," said Dr. Eric Ball, representing the American Academy of Pediatrics in California.</p><p>Federal guidelines say less than 1 percent of children should avoid vaccinations if they have a severe allergic reaction or impaired immunity such as from a liver problem, the HIV virus or chemotherapy.</p><p>But David Ball of Sacramento said his family will leave California if Pan's bill passes and he must otherwise have his 10-year-old daughter vaccinated when she reaches 7th grade. He said she started having rashes after her infant vaccinations, but more broadly he objects to state bureaucrats substituting their decision for that of his family doctor.</p><p>Amber Ebel of Sacramento said genetic counseling showed her two children, ages 6 and 10, would be poor candidates for vaccinations, though that's not enough to qualify for an exemption under federal guidelines.</p><p>"It would basically be like playing Russian roulette," she said. "You don't know somebody's going to have a reaction until you do it."</p><p>Shannon Primer, a board member of Educate. If approved, the ban would go into effect immediately.</p><p>More than 100 protestors packed the meeting. At least 50 of them spoke during public comment. Many of them pleading with city leaders to forego the ban and held signs that read “Let RVs stay the night.”</p><p>City leaders back on February 28 voted 6-3 in favor of the ban. This is the final reading. The ban would prohibit RV parking on Berkeley streets between 2-5 a.m. The ban comes amid growing concerns of public safety and parking specifically in West Berkeley on Eighth and Harrison Streets. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/law-enforcement-agencies-seek-to-change-south-bay-sanctuary-policies" title="Law enforcement agencies seek to change South Bay sanctuary policies" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Law_enforcement_agencies_seek_to_change__0_6948581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Law_enforcement_agencies_seek_to_change__0_6948581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Law enforcement agencies seek to change South Bay sanctuary policies"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Law_enforcement_agencies_seek_to_change__0_6948581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Law_enforcement_agencies_seek_to_change__0_6948581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Law enforcement agencies seek to change South Bay sanctuary policies"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law enforcement agencies seek to change South Bay sanctuary policies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alyana Gomez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 26 2019 09:38PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly a dozen South Bay law enforcment agencies are joining forces in an effort to change the sanctuary policy in Santa Clara County. </p><p>The controversy was reignited a few weeks ago after an undocumented immigrant was arrested in connection with the brutal killing of Bambi Larsen inside her San Jose home. Larsen's murder last month left a community seeking answers as to how an undocumented immigrant with a violent criminal past was released from jail and was able to evade deportation. </p><p>24-year-old Carlos Arevalo Carranza has been arrested at least six times; charged with burglary, battery, possession of meth and false imprisonment. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/traveler-with-measles-may-have-spread-virus-in-santa-clara-co" title="Traveler with measles may have spread virus in Santa Clara Co." > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Traveler_with_measles_may_have_spread_vi_0_6945827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Traveler_with_measles_may_have_spread_vi_0_6945827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Traveler with measles may have spread virus in Santa Clara Co."> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Traveler_with_measles_may_have_spread_vi_0_6945827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/26/Traveler_with_measles_may_have_spread_vi_0_6945827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Traveler with measles may have spread virus in Santa Clara Co."> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Traveler with measles may have spread virus in Santa Clara Co.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 26 2019 12:29PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 26 2019 05:06PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department has confirmed a case of measles within the county. </p><p>A traveler was in the area and went to multiple restaurants and businesses. 