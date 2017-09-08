California National Guard heads from Moffett Field to Florida

Posted: Sep 08 2017 08:56AM PDT

Video Posted: Sep 08 2017 08:51AM PDT

Updated: Sep 08 2017 09:13AM PDT

MOFFETT FIELD (Alex Savidge/KTVU) - With Hurricane Irma churning toward Florida, a team of California Air National Guardsmen from the South Bay on Friday, heading  to the path of the storm to help perform rescues.   

The 129th Rescue Wing just returned from Texas after helping after Hurricane Harvey.

It takes a toll on these service members.

“It’s hard being a military spouse,” said Danielle Valdez, “but at the same time you’re so proud of them.”
This specially trained unit is preparing to leave Moffett Field for  Florida to help people caught in the path of  Hurricane Irma. 

A total of 100 members of the National Guard are being deployed , along with two Pave Hawk rescue helicopters and the Combat Shadow  airplanes.  This unit also includes Guardian Angel para-rescuemen -- who can help pull people to safety after the storm.

 

