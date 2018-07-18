California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur reopens after 14 months

- California transportation officials say an iconic stretch of Highway 1 in the scenic Big Sur coastal region that was blocked last year by a massive landslide is ready to reopen to traffic.

The California Department of Transportation says the road that connects Los Angeles to San Francisco will be open to all travelers by midmorning Wednesday.

Big news: contractor John Madonna made great progress past week so final roadway striping & inspection by our crews is underway. As a result, #Hwy1 at Mud Creek south of #BigSur will RE-OPEN tomorrow Weds, July 18 by 10am, nearly 14 months after massive landslide on May 20, 2017. pic.twitter.com/YOeZGEHy9H — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 17, 2018

The department says construction workers made great progress and the road will open weeks earlier than expected. They had estimated an opening by the end of July.

Highway 1 was blocked by a massive landslide in May 2017 that moved millions of tons of earth, displacing 75 acres of land.

The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres of new coastline about 9 miles.