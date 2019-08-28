< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426111209" data-article-version="1.0">California State University officials considering changing admissions requirements</h1> By Allison Rodriguez
Posted Aug 28 2019 07:08PM PDT
Video Posted Aug 28 2019 06:42PM PDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 07:17PM PDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426111209" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Going to a state university in California may get a little tougher.</p> <p>California State University officials may implement tougher admission requirements. CSU officials say they want more students with “quantitative reasoning” skills.</p> <p>And if the proposal passes, they say students will have greater success when they enter college.</p> <p>The new proposal would require high school students to take an extra math, science or computer class to be eligible to attend one of the CSU campuses. And, if passed, it would be implemented by 2026.</p> <p>CSU Assistant Vice Chancellor Dr. James T Minor says, “We simply have defined it as the ability to think and reason intelligently about measurement in the real world.”</p> <p>But critics say that extra class could end up hurting low income and minority students.</p> <p>Dr. Elisha Smith Arrillaga is the executive director of Education Trust-West. She says the admission process is already complicated and adding another requirement would make it more difficult.</p> <p>“This is a serious equity issue. And if we don’t get this right we’ll be blocking thousands of students especially low income students and students of color from being able to access the CSU,” Arrillaga says.</p> <p>She wants the CSU board to take a beat to discuss solutions for the real issues facing education.</p> <p>“Take some time before voting on this proposal and work really closely with their partners on the K - 12 side of the education system to figure out how can we resolve some of the teacher shortage issues, how can we make sure that students have all courses available at their high schools,” Arrillaga said.</p> <p>Several education groups plan to protest at a hearing Thursday at CSU board headquarters in Long Beach.</p> <p>Hundreds of students are expected to show up to object the change as well.</p> <p>But according to Dr. Minor the status quo just isn’t good enough anymore.</p> <p>“I am unwilling to except the idea that we could not work together over six or seven your time frame to perform better on id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/hazardous-materials-response-at-fairmont-hotel-in-san-jose" title="Poisonous chemicals kill one, injure nine at Fairmont Hotel in San Jose" data-articleId="426515589" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/31/Poisonous_chemicals_kill_one__injure_nin_0_7629048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One woman is dead and nine others were injured and transported to nearby hospitals following a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose. Of those nine, one person is in life-threatening condition and the remaining eight are considered to be" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Poisonous chemicals kill one, injure nine at Fairmont Hotel in San Jose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 06:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is dead and nine others injured and transported to nearby hospitals following a hazmat incident at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose. Of those nine, one person is in life-threatening condition and the remaining eight are considered to be non life-threatening condition.</p><p>The San Jose Fire Department says the incident began around 10 a.m. Saturday when hotel staff called 9-1-1 to report an apparent suicide involving chemicals, according to San Jose Fire Dept. Captain Mitch Matlow.</p><p>At a media briefing early Sunday evening, Matlow indicated that the chemicals involved in the incident were identified, however could not reveal what those chemicals were due to an investigation by the San Jose Police Department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hurricane-dorian-causes-travel-disruptions-at-airports-nationwide" title="Hurricane Dorian causes travel disruptions at airports nationwide" data-articleId="426536446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Hurricane_Dorian_travel_disruptions_at_S_0_7628385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Passengers at SFO Airport say it was smooth getting out of Florida on Friday, but there's concern about the coming days over the holiday weekend. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama spoke with passengers, many of whom were allowed by airlines to change their ticke" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian causes travel disruptions at airports nationwide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 03:33PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Airline travelers at San Francisco International Airport and other airports could face delays during the Labor Day holiday weekend even if they aren't traveling through Florida in the path of Hurricane Dorian, which threatens to hit the Sunshine state on Monday.</p><p>SFO has direct flights on several airlines to Orlando and Miami.</p><p>On Friday, Orlando International Airport announced on Twitter that it plans to stop all commercial flights at 2 a.m. Monday September 2nd.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walnut-creek-teen-paralyzed-during-wrestling-match-takes-first-steps-in-nearly-two-years" title="Walnut Creek teen paralyzed during wrestling match takes first steps in nearly two years" data-articleId="426517556" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/30/Teen_paralyzed_in_wrestling_match_takes__0_7628453_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan Joseph of Walnut Creek undergoes hours of intensive physical therapy five days a week. We first reported on the 18-year-old when he became paralyzed during a wrestling match. KTVU's Amber Lee is following Ryan's progress and says there was a maj" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walnut Creek teen paralyzed during wrestling match takes first steps in nearly two years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:41PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 12:45PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Walnut Creek teenger who was paralyzed during a wrestling match at College Park High School is making remarkable progress. His parents shared the news with KTVU Friday evening.</p><p>From Colorado where Ryan Joseph is undergoing therapy, the 18-year-old spoke about the challenges of his journey.</p><p>His father Tom Ryan is in Walnut Creek, getting their family home ready for Ryan's eventual return.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 