- Going to a state university in California may get a little tougher.

California State University officials may implement tougher admission requirements. CSU officials say they want more students with “quantitative reasoning” skills.

And if the proposal passes, they say students will have greater success when they enter college.

The new proposal would require high school students to take an extra math, science or computer class to be eligible to attend one of the CSU campuses. And, if passed, it would be implemented by 2026.

CSU Assistant Vice Chancellor Dr. James T Minor says, “We simply have defined it as the ability to think and reason intelligently about measurement in the real world.”

But critics say that extra class could end up hurting low income and minority students.

Dr. Elisha Smith Arrillaga is the executive director of Education Trust-West. She says the admission process is already complicated and adding another requirement would make it more difficult.

“This is a serious equity issue. And if we don’t get this right we’ll be blocking thousands of students especially low income students and students of color from being able to access the CSU,” Arrillaga says.

She wants the CSU board to take a beat to discuss solutions for the real issues facing education.

“Take some time before voting on this proposal and work really closely with their partners on the K - 12 side of the education system to figure out how can we resolve some of the teacher shortage issues, how can we make sure that students have all courses available at their high schools,” Arrillaga said.

Several education groups plan to protest at a hearing Thursday at CSU board headquarters in Long Beach.

Hundreds of students are expected to show up to object the change as well.

But according to Dr. Minor the status quo just isn’t good enough anymore.

“I am unwilling to except the idea that we could not work together over six or seven your time frame to perform better on behalf of students.”

He says they are working with K - 12 schools to get students prepared, and they have safety nets in a place such as a waiver if for whatever reason a student isn’t able to attend that extra class.

The official presentation of the proposal will happen at the end of September and a vote could happen as early as November.