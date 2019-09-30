< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430786010" data-article-version="1.0">California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA</h1>
</header> 30 2019 07:53AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430786010_430791745_122260",video:"610194",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/30/California_to_let_college_athletes_make__0_7680957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gov.%2520Gavin%2520Newsom%2520announced%2520Monday%2520he%2520signed%2520the%2520law%2520that%2520would%2520let%2520athletes%2520at%2520California%2520universities%2520make%2520money%2520from%2520their%2520images%252C%2520names%2520or%2520likenesses.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/30/California_to_let_college_athletes_make_money_610194_1800.mp4?Expires=1664463229&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2NRGUIcGQ8Z5f6YLoSt-gjsISCU",eventLabel:"California%20to%20let%20college%20athletes%20make%20money-430791745",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fcalifornia-to-let-college-athletes-make-money-defying-ncaa"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 07:18AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-430786010"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 07:53AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 04:31PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> North Texas Mean Green and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) North Texas Mean Green and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid. </p><p>The law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals that conflict with their schools' existing contracts.</p><p>California is the first state to pass such a law.</p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes." The board also warned that the law would give California universities an unfair recruiting advantage, which could prompt the NCAA to bar them from competition.</p><p>If that happened, powerhouse programs like the University of Southern California, University of California, Los Angeles, Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, would be banned from NCAA competition. </p><p>But while the NCAA is the top governing body for college sports, membership is voluntary. If the California schools are forced out, it could prompt others to follow and form a new league. </p><p>State Sen. Nancy Skinner (D) Berkeley, who authored the bill, said not only would students, colleges and the NCAA benefit from the law, but she also said, "The public is on our side," when she joined KTVU's The Four on Monday and was asked if she worried California schools would be in violation of NCAA rules. </p><p>Skinner said other states are introducing similar bills to hers that would allow student athletes to earn money. </p><p><iframe allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" mozallowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=eyJtIjoiZXBmb3giLCJwIjoiZGVmYXVsdCIsInYiOiI2MTAzOTIiLCJhbnZhY2siOiJWenlkbHc1REVOVVp2eDBDeE5TSlk2ek1GME5abjl5QiIsInNoYXJlTGluayI6Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cua3R2dS5jb20vbmV3cy80MzA4NDg1ODItdmlkZW8iLCJwbHVnaW5zIjp7ImRmcCI6eyJjbGllbnRTaWRlIjp7ImFkVGFnVXJsIjoiIn0sImxpYnJhcnlSZXF1ZXN0ZWQiOnRydWV9LCJoZWFsdGhBbmFseXRpY3MiOnt9fSwiaHRtbDUiOnRydWUsInRva2VuIjoiZGVmYXVsdCJ9" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="640">

Professional athletes have endorsed the law, including NBA superstar LeBron James, whose 14-year-old son is a closely watched basketball prospect in Los Angeles. The governor was flanked by some big-name athletes during the signing, including James and Draymond Green.

The NCAA has steadfastly refused to pay players. But a committee led by Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman is studying other ways players could make money. The committee's report is expected in October.

The NCAA does let some athletes accept money in some cases. Tennis players can accept up to $10,000 in prize money per year, and Olympians can accept winnings from their competitions. Plus, schools in the "Power 5" conferences can pay players yearly cost-of-living stipends of between $2,000 and $4,000.

The NCAA reported $1.1 billion in revenue in 2017.

KTVU contributed to this report.



