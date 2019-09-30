Professional athletes have endorsed the law, including NBA superstar LeBron James, whose 14-year-old son is a closely watched basketball prospect in Los Angeles. The governor was flanked by some big-name athletes during the signing, including James and Draymond Green.
The NCAA has steadfastly refused to pay players. But a committee led by Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman is studying other ways players could make money. The committee's report is expected in October.
The NCAA does let some athletes accept money in some cases. Tennis players can accept up to $10,000 in prize money per year, and Olympians can accept winnings from their competitions. Plus, schools in the "Power 5" conferences can pay players yearly cost-of-living stipends of between $2,000 and $4,000.
The NCAA reported $1.1 billion in revenue in 2017.
I'm so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 which will allow college athletes to responsibly get paid for their name and likeness. And it's only right that Ed O'Bannon, who really started this journey, was in the The Shop to see his hard work pay off. Thank you @gavinnewsom and @senatorskinner for your leadership. To every one of you who have been in this fight (and there are a lot of you)- take a bow and be proud!!!! NCAA, you got the next move. We can solve this for everyone! #morethananathlete #gamechanging
The City of San Francisco has temporarily resolved a battle over boulders placed in one neighborhood to keep homeless people from sleeping on the sidewalk.
The rocks were placed onto a sidewalk in Clinton Park a couple of weeks ago and in the last 10 days have been moved four times.
The controversy has seemingly come to an end.
A Hayward man was charged on Monday with acting as a spy for China, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Authorities say Xuehau "Edward" Peng, 56, for years acted as an illegal foreign agent and deliver classified national security information to Chinese intelligence officers.
Naturalized U.S. citizen & SF tour guide Xuehua "Edward" Peng of Hayward charged w/spying for China after double-agent operation that included dead drops of cash/SD cards at hotels in Newark & Oakland as well as Georgia, per @USAO_NDCA David Anderson (pic) @FBISanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/taOwPtpLDw
Vanessa Reyes said the visit with her husband at Santa Rita Jail this summer seemed no different than any other. Before leaving, the Pittsburg mother lingered by the jail's glass partition, hating to say goodbye to her "sweet, funny Ray."
They talked the next morning by phone. ‘"OK, I love you,'" she remembers Raymond Reyes Jr. saying before hanging up. ‘"I'm going to call you back.'"
Vanessa Reyes never talked to her husband again.