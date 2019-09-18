< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. California vows to fight President Trump over auto emissions standards By Tom Vacar, KTVU
Posted Sep 18 2019 05:29PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 18 2019 05:23PM PDT src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429389545-429389894" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_vows_to_fight_President_Trump_0_7664797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429389545" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Claiming, without proof, that future cars will be cheaper and safer, the President says he intends to revoke California's ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards, something the state has done for more than 50 years.</p><p>President Donald Trump <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1174342163141812224" target="_blank">tweeted</a> his intention to wipe out the permission, granted by Congress in the Clean Air Act, that has enabled California to determine how much pollution cars may emit.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Trump Administration is revoking California's Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER. This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety......</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1174342163141812224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 18, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Because of California's 35 million registered vehicles, which account for 29% of all greenhouse gases, it's a provision that has become the national standard.</p><p>California Governor Gavin Newsom responded by saying:</p><blockquote> <p>This is big. Everything else is relatively small. This is the game changer. You can't get serious about climate change unless you're serious about vehicle emissions.</p> </blockquote><p>"California's leadership and expertise and the presence of serious air pollution concerns in our state are among the reasons why Congress granted our state the authority to combat our air pollution by setting our own standards for vehicle emissions way back," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.</p><p>However, every time the state sets a new pollution standard, it must get permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.</p><p>"We have been granted 100 waivers. Never has one been rejected," said Attorney General Becerra.</p><p>An attempt to do a similar denial was advanced by the George W. Bush Administration, only to fail in court twelve years ago.</p><p>"The EPA has sometimes stalled, we've sometimes had to push, we once went to court, but we have never had a situation where there was suddenly a change of mind about what to do," said California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols.</p><p>The state intends to challenge this too.</p><p>"We're prepared to lead. We'll prepare to fight. We'll do what we must," said Becerra.</p><p>"This is the fight of a lifetime for us. More News Stories

Governor Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, gig workers
By Associated Press
Posted Sep 18 2019 11:11AM PDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 04:07PM PDT

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

California's governor on Wednesday signed sweeping labor legislation that aims to give wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers at companies such as Uber and Lyft and to as many as a million workers across other industries.

The closely watched proposal could have national implications as lawmakers, businesses and unions confront the changing nature of work and the rise of the so-called gig economy.

Law school student, 23, and father die in overnight San Francisco house fire
By Allie Rasmus, KTVU
Posted Sep 18 2019 04:46AM PDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 03:53PM PDT

A 23-year-old woman and her 71-year-old father were killed following an overnight house fire in San Francisco, neighbors and firefighters said. The family dog died, too.

Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man as Ricardo Ron and the young woman as 23-year-old Camila Ron Ruiz.

Neighbor Joel MacDonald said the daughter had just started law school at the University of San Francisco this fall and her mother died recently of breast cancer.

Giants rout Red Sox 11-3, giving Bochy 2,000th win
Posted Sep 18 2019 08:16PM PDT data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft. KTVU has team coverage and reports many ride-share drivers don't want employee st" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, gig workers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:11AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 04:07PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press</p><p>California's governor on Wednesday signed sweeping labor legislation that aims to give wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers at companies such as Uber and Lyft and to as many as a million workers across other industries.</p><p>The closely watched proposal could have national implications as lawmakers, businesses and unions confront the changing nature of work and the rise of the so-called gig economy. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-and-dog-dead-in-overnight-san-francisco-house-fire" title="Law school student, 23, and father die in overnight San Francisco house fire" data-articleId="429292618" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman was killed, and a man whom a neighbor said was her father is in the hospital, following an overnight house fire in San Francisco. Allie Rasmus reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law school student, 23, and father die in overnight San Francisco house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Rasmus, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 04:46AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 23-year-old woman and her 71-year-old father were killed following an overnight house fire in San Francisco, neighbors and firefighters said. The family dog died, too. </p><p>Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man as Ricardo Ron and the young woman as 23-year-old Camila Ron Ruiz.</p><p>Neighbor Joel MacDonald said the daughter had just started law school at the University of San Francisco this fall and her mother died recently of breast cancer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/san-francisco-giants/giants-rout-red-sox-11-3-giving-bochy-2-000th-win" title="Giants rout Red Sox 11-3, giving Bochy 2,000th win" data-articleId="429415068" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Graphic courtesy SF Giants Twitter page.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giants rout Red Sox 11-3, giving Bochy 2,000th win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 08:16PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 