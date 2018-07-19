DC police respond to MedStar Washington Hospital Center after patient makes threats

Authorities swarmed MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday, July 19, 2018, after a patient made threats, according to officials. Authorities swarmed MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Thursday, July 19, 2018, after a patient made threats, according to officials.

The hospital confirms a person, upset with his doctor, made verbal threats and the police were called.

Initially, authorities said there was a call for an active shooter at the hospital. According to officials, there was no evidence a shooting occurred.

Witnesses at the hospital tell FOX 5 the facility on Irving Street, Northwest was evacuated. FOX 5 also obtained photos showing hospital staff sitting on the floor with the lights turned off.

DC police are at the scene investigating.

A shelter in place was also ordered at the nearby Children's National Medical Center as a precaution, but has since been given the all clear.

