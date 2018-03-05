Caltrain fatally strikes person on tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A northbound Caltrain fatally struck a person who officials said was trespassing on the tracks just south of the 22nd Street Caltrain Station in San Francisco on Monday morning.
The death was reported about 7:50 a.m.
All trains were stopped for a while.
There were approximately 500 passengers onboard the train. No injuries onboard the train have been reported at this time, Caltrain said.
BART was offering mutual aid for customers and passengers are experiencing delays from 30 minutes to two hours.
Ambulance on scene of fatal #Caltrain pedestrian accident. Trains now moving in both directions. Hearing delays between 30-60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/7Ff8VrFzQm— Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) March 5, 2018
CalTrain confirming a fatal pedestrian strike on the tracks south of the 22nd St. station in SF. Trains stopped in both directions. CalTrain saying it was someone trespassing on the tracks. Waiting for more details. pic.twitter.com/MvrNwkiMuW— Christien Kafton (@CKaftonKTVU) March 5, 2018