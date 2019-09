- Caltrain will run an extra post-concert train on Sunday for the Elton John performance at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Caltrain will be on its regular weekend schedule that day, but will operate one special southbound train after the concert, departing San Francisco Station at 12:05 a.m. and making all local weekend stops to San Jose.

Concerts by Elton John for his Farewell Yellow Brock Road Tour will be held at Chase Center at 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Caltrain will operate its regular weekday schedule on Friday, when the last train will depart San Francisco after the concert at 12:05 a.m., making all local weekday stops to San Jose.

Concertgoers can ride Caltrain to the San Francisco Station and either walk 15-20 minutes or transfer to the Muni T-Third line for service to and from Chase Center.

Caltrain also reminds riders that tickets are not sold onboard trains but can be purchased at station ticket machines.

Riders are encouraged to avoid possible long by buying a Day Pass or using the Caltrain Mobile ticketing app.

Parking at Caltrain stations is $5.50 for the day, and permits can be purchased at Caltrain station ticket machines.

Paid parking rules are enforced throughout the day.

For fare and schedule information, visit www.caltrain.com or call 1.800.660.4287 (TTY 650-508-6448).