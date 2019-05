San Francisco's mayor is set to unveil her budget tomorrow. But, today offered a preview of where she wants to see some of that money will be spent: Keeping the city's streets clean.

One day before the budget is officially unveiled, Mayor London Breed announced $11.9 million will go to adding seven new Pit Stop bathrooms and 80 big belly garbage cans to the city in an effort to keep the streets clean.

"I want to see results. And, so that's why we're investing more in Pit Stops, so people have places to use the restroom," said Mayor Breed.