Camping at San Francisco's Candlestick Point kicks off next month

- In just a matter of weeks, people will have the option to camp in one of the most densely populated cities in the Bay Area.

San Francisco may soon be known for its natural splendor as it welcomes people to camp overnight at Candlestick Point State Park. The park, located just south of where Candlestick Park used to stand, is an oasis of nature in the urban jungle.

“Every single individual in the state of California, in each community, deserves to have access to the great outdoors,” said Lisa Mangat of California State Parks.

The park’s roots date back the 1970s. However, in recent years, groups like Literacy For Environmental Justice have been working to make this a campground and recreation area available to those who might otherwise not be exposed to the beauty of nature.

“Urban park experiences, and creating opportunities for people to experience nature in an urban setting, is really important,” said Patrick Marley Rump of Literacy For Environmental Justice. On Friday, organizers, state parks and youth volunteers cut the ribbon on six new campsites.

San Francisco resident Jasmine Jeffries was an eco-apprentice with Literacy For Environmental Justice and got to camp at the location before the official opening. She lives in Hunters Point and says allowing camping at the site is a great way to spend a night under the stars in her own backyard – so to speak.

“There’s fishing, we have native plants here, and you can hear the birds chirping and stuff,” said Jeffries. “It was really beautiful.”

Friday was just a preview of the campsite. Starting Oct. 1, campers can visit Reserve California – the state’s online reservation system – and enjoy a new camping option in the City for $35 a night.

