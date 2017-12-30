Car flees at sight of San Francisco police car, causes accident involving two kids

- A vehicle not being chased, or even pulled over, fled at the sight of a San Francisco police patrol vehicle and caused an accident that sent four innocent people to a local hospital, officials said.

The accident occurred at Arguello Blvd. and Fulton St. just after 11:00 a.m. After striking a van, the vehicle crashed into a concrete wall near Golden Gate Park. The vehicle responsible for the accident had a driver and a passenger, and inside the van was two adults and two children.

All six involved were transported to the hospital. San Francisco Fire says there was one serious injury, two moderate injuries and three minor -- all are non-life threatening. Police are on the scene conducting an investigation.

The two suspects that caused the accident will be charged with reckless driving.

Developing.

