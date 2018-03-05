Car hits pedestrians in Brooklyn; 2 children dead

- A car struck a group of pedestrians in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, killing two children and injuring at least two other people, the mayor said.

The horrific incident happened near the intersection of 9th Street and 5th Avenue in Park Slope, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an unrelated announcement at City Hall Monday.

Witnesses raced into the crosswalk to help the victims, including a pregnant mother. One witness said the woman kept asking about her 4-year-old daughter, who was fatally hurt.

The white Volvo hit another woman in the crosswalk who was pushing a 1-year-old boy in a stroller. The car dragged the stroller down the street, killing the boy. The Volvo stopped when it crashed into a parked car.

Responders rushed the victims to Methodist Hospital, where doctors pronounced the boy and the girl dead. Staff is treating the two women for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Security camera video shows the car fully stopped at the red light but then slowly moving through the intersection and hitting the women and children.

The NYPD has the driver in custody and is investigating. Police told Fox 5 that the driver, a 44-year-old woman, may have experienced a medical condition such as a seizure.

"We have to redouble our efforts with Vision Zero," de Blasio said. "We are praying for the families… and we will do everything we can to help them."

The mayor said that the tragedy hits home for him and his wife because the carnage happened very close to their home.