- Streets in San Francisco's Mission District came alive Sunday morning, with the Carnaval Parade.

The parade started at Harrison and 24th Streets, at 9:30 a.m.

Carnaval is one of the more popular annual events in San Francisco, featuring all sorts of colorful outfits.

Despite the unusually blustery weather in late May, no spirits were dampened.

KTVU's Elissa Harrington reported from the start of the parade, as participants were preparing to dance up a storm.