CAUGHT: CMU student wanted for fatal shooting of parents arrested

- The Central Michigan student accused of murdering his parents has been arrested.

Sometime after midnight police took 19-year-old James Eric Davis into custody said an officer with Mount Pleasant Public Safety.

There are no details at this time of where or how Davis was arrested, but according to the city of Mount Pleasant Twitter account, he was taken into custody without incident.

Davis is wanted for fatally shooting his father James Eric Davis Sr., 48, and mother Diva, 47 earlier Friday. For hours the campus went into lockdown mode while a manhunt involving local and state police also included help from the FBI and ATF.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting. Earlier Friday police said they were in contact with Davis Thursday night when they took him to the hospital for a drug-related incident.



Students received an alert Friday just after 9 a.m. about a report of shots fired on campus. The shots were said to have come from the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, which is a residence hall.

The university has been on lockdown since, but just after 2 p.m. authorities began shuttling students to a nearby hotel. Friday was the last day of classes before spring break, so many students had already left campus or were waiting for a ride home.

Father James Eric Davis Sr. and 47-year-old Diva. Neighbors say she was a flight attendant and a wonderful mother, James was retired from the military work as a part-time police officer for 20 years in west suburban Bellwood, his home town.

Central Michigan is in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, about 155 miles northwest of Detroit. More than 20,000 students are at the Mount Pleasant campus.



