- The cause of a Saturday night apartment fire that displaced 15 Daly City residents was under investigation late Saturday night, a North County Fire Authority spokesman said.

Six fire companies, two fire chiefs and a fire investigator responded at 6:51 to a two-story apartment building at 113 School St., and arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of a second-story unit, firefighters said.

Flames were contained to a storage room and a hallway, firefighters said, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit. No one was injured, but the American Red Cross was helping those displaced find shelter for the night, an NCFA spokesman said.