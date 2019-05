The view from a fire truck at a vegetation fire along NB 280 at NB 85 Friday afternoon. Photo: Santa Clara County Fire Department.

- The interchange ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280 to northbound state Highway 85 was closed for over 30 minutes Friday afternoon as crews battled a small grass fire on both sides of the interchange, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

The report of the fire came in at about 2 p.m. Friday, and crews had the fire - about one acre - out in about 20 minutes, Santa Clara County firefighters said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious.