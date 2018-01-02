Driver ID'd, charged in death of CHP officer on I-880

- The CHP and the Alameda County District Attorney held a news conference to announce criminal charges against the driver, suspected of being under the influence, who crashed into a highway patrol car, killing officer Andrew Camilleri on Christmas Eve.

The 22-year-old driver identified as Mohammed Abraar Ali of Hayward was charged with 2nd degree murder. He also faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with blood alcohol of .08 or above. He also faces charges of driving under a combination of marijuana and alcohol.

According to the district attorney, Ali was driving at speeds of 100 miles per hour when he rear-ended the vehicle was in.

Immediately after the crash that killed officer Camilleri, Ali was taken to the hospital.

CHP says on Christmas Eve Officer Camilleri and his partner were parked on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward looking out for reckless or impaired drivers as part of CHP's maximum enforcement effort. Before midnight, a red Cadillac struck the officers’ patrol car from behind.

Officer Camilleri was killed. His partner, Officer Jonathan Velasquez, was also injured but was released the next morning from the hospital.

On December 26, a procession of law enforcement escorted the body of officer Camilleri from the coroner's office in Oakland, 50 miles across Interstate-580 to his hometown of Tracy. He was 33 years old and left behind a wife and three children.



