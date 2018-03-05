Charlotte man saves pregnant dog from euthanization, delivers puppies

- A Charlotte man saved a dog who was about to be euthanized, and she came with a big surprise…6 puppies!

When Nicholas R. offered to foster Emma, who was on death row at a Charlotte animal shelter, he had no idea she was pregnant with puppies.

A friend of his had seen the dog, and knowing that Nicholas had fostered a dog before who recently passed, she provided the information and put him in contact with Jesse's Place Rescue Inc. in Lake Wylie, SC.

Nicholas jumped on the opportunity to help another dog in need, working with Dorsey Patrick the Director and Founder of Jesse's Place to coordinate the rescue.

“I’m interested in fostering and possibly adopting this sweet girl…I’m very patient, calm, gentle, and have plenty of time to work with her. My last rescued boy died in 2016 from cancer,” he wrote to the organization.

Jesse's Place performed some magic and got the dog to him to foster and possibly adopt and Emma arrived at his house. No one had been told by the shelter she was very pregnant.

They determined that Emma was going to give birth any day. Nicholas, who has experience birthing farm animals decided they would deliver Emma’s pups at home rather than return her to the shelter.

He called up his friend Sheena, and together they went shopping for all the items needed to deliver the puppies and prepared for the big day.

When the time came, they helped Emma deliver 6 healthy puppies, two girls and four boys.

Emma and her babies are all doing well, and Nicholas is caring for Emma whom he says he loves unconditionally!