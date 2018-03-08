Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack and more coming to San Jose airport

- Mineta San Jose International Airport will be able to offer more dining options to their flyers through a six-year contract extension with their current global restaurateur HMSHost, according to airport officials.

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday approved the contract on Tuesday, which is valued at approximately $267 million.

The extension will bring construction of new restaurants like Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, International Beer Union and more, as well as re-concept efforts with existing eateries like Gordon Biersch and Starbucks, according to airport and HMSHOST officials.



HMSHost's plan for Terminal A of the airport will focus on installing Shake Shack and International Beer Union as well as expanding Gordon Biersch and one of four of the airport's Starbucks located near Gates 1-5.

Terminal B's plan includes installing a Chick-fil-A, a Trader Vic's as well as a Trader Vic's Outpost for grab-and-go needs, and The Great American Bagel, which will be opened near the newer Gates 29 and 30.

"These new food and beverage offerings, combined with HMSHost's existing successful concepts, give our diversity of passengers a variety of flavor and price-point choices," airport director John Aitken said in a statement.

Airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said that there are a lot of moving parts to the extension, and said while HMSHost is "probably being conservative with the estimate," all new restaurants and operations will be open to the public by the end of 2020.

