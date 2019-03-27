The man sentenced in a mass shooting that killed seven people at Oikos University in Oakland in 2012 has died while in custody.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, One Goh, 50, was serving a life-without-parole sentence at California State Prison - Sacramento, when he died on March 20. The Sacramento County Coroner's office will determine a cause of death.

Goh was sentenced in July of 2017 to seven consecutive life terms in prison plus 271 years to life for the shooting deaths at Oikos University, a nursing school.