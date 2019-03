- A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head in East Oakland on Wednesday.

A family friend told KTVU that the boy was visiting a home when he found a loaded gun underneath a bed and shot himself.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Ritchie Street at around 2:00 p.m. according to Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson.

Oakland police, Oakland Fire Department, and paramedics responded to the scene and transported the boy to a local Children's Hospital Oakland where he is in critical condition.

Police detained two people, a man and a woman, and said the investigation is ongoing.