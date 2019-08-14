< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CHP motorcycle officer hit by car on Bay Bridge during traffic stop CHP motorcycle officer hit by car on Bay Bridge during traffic stop

By Scott Morris

Posted Aug 14 2019 08:47AM PDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 08:48AM PDT 2019 08:48AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423748557" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)</strong> - A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hit by a car on the Bay Bridge while trying to pull over another driver on Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. </p> <p> The motorcycle officer was making a traffic stop on westbound Interstate Highway 80 just past the toll plaza at about 7:20 a.m. when another car cut across two lanes and sideswiped the CHP officer, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz.</p> <p>The motorcycle went down. The officer was taken to a hospital, Diaz did not know the extent of his injuries but said that he was conscious and talking and expected to recover. </p> <p>The driver of the car who hit the CHP officer stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 