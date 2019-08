San Jose State University has lifted a shelter-in-place and a suspect has been detained after reports of a possible gunman on campus Thursday evening.

Police remain at the scene and are still investigating the incident, but at 8:18 p.m. University police lifted the order.

As of 8:21 p.m., San Jose police said that the person they detained did not have a gun on him and officers were searching for a gun. Police later confirmed a handgun was located across the street from campus on San Carlos Street.