Cold Case: DNA leads to arrest of Hayward man for murder that occurred in 1973

A Hayward man was arrested in for a murder of a 21-year-old woman that occurred more than four decades ago.

John Arthur Getreu was arrested at his home Thursday for the murder of Leslie Perlov.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff, Perlov was last seen at her job in Palo Alto on Feb. 13, 1973.

On the same day, her 1972 orange Chevrolet Nova was found parked at the gate of a quarry near Page Mill Road. Her body was found three days later under an Oak Tree in the area.

The medical examiner determined Perlov's cause of death was strangulation by ligature.

A suspect was not located in Perlov's murder until 2018, when investigators submitted numerous items of DNA evidence to Parabon NanoLabs.

Getreu was identified as a suspect and was later arrested.