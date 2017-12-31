Colorado deputy killed, 4 others shot responding to domestic disturbance outside Denver

(FoxNews.com) - An early morning New Year's Eve domestic disturbance call sparked a mass shooting that has left at least one deputy dead, four others injured and two civilians wounded in an apartment complex just south of Denver.

The suspect, who is now believed to be dead, is no longer a threat to the public, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The officers and civilians were shot while responding at the Copper Canyon apartments in Highlands Ranch early Sunday morning and their current conditions are unknown.

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

Police previously said residents of the area should shelter in place and avoid windows. Multiple law enforcement agencies and a SWAT team responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office told 11 News earlier in the day that the situation is "not looking good for us."

Local media later reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

