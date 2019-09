- Concord police are looking for a 78-year-old woman with both Dementia and Alzheimer's disease who walked away about 12:45 p.m. Saturday from her home in the 1500 block of Kirker Pass Road near the Clayton Road intersection.

Norma Atterbury is a light-skinned black woman, 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 104 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt with black writing, and brown pants and slippers.

She was possibly seen in the area of the Concord Pavilion, about a half-mile east of her home, Concord police said.

Anyone who may have seen Atterbury is asked to call Concord police at (925) 671-3333.