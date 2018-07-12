Concord teen wins 43rd Girls Junior PGA Championship

LEXINGTON, KY - July 12: Yealimi Noh reads her putt on the 13th hole during the FInal Round of the Girls Junior PGA Championship held at Kearney Hill Golf Links on July 12, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

LEXINGTON, KY - July 12: Yealimi Noh poses with the Patty Berg Trophy after winning the Girls Junior PGA Championship held at Kearney Hill Golf Links on July 12, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

- By Bay City News Service

A 16-year-old girl from Concord has won the 43rd Girls Junior PGA Championship, setting a record for the tournament's lowest 72-hole score.

Yealimi Noh's score of 24-under 264 at the Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Kentucky, was four strokes better than Rose Zhang, who won the tournament last year and finished in second this year. Noh was the runner-up last year.

"Last year I was close, but not quite there," Noh said in a statement. "Coming into the week, I really wanted to win. I set my goals pretty high, so I'm really happy I was able to achieve them and that all the hard work over the past few weeks and months paid off."

Noh's victory earns her a berth on the 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team, which will play at Disneyland Paris on Sept. 24 and 25, according to PGA of America officials.