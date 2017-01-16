< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <article>
<section id="story424428133" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424428133" data-article-version="1.0">Congressman Mark DeSaulnier holding immigration town hall</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424428133-229484526" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/01/16/Rep_DeSaulnier_talks_Trump_inauguration_0_2546679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/congressman-mark-desaulnier-holding-immigration-town-hall">KTVU Staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 12:42PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 12:42PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424428133" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CONCORD, Calif. (BCN)</strong> - A town hall meeting on immigration will be held by Congressman Mark DeSaulnier, D-Concord, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Meadow Homes Elementary School, 1371 Detroit Ave. in Concord.</p><p>The meeting is the second in a planned series to discuss immigration issues with constituents and topics will include DeSaulnier's description of his two visits to border detention facilities and "work he is doing in Congress to protect immigrant rights and ensure detainees are treated with the dignity they deserve," according to a news release.</p><p>Participating organizations will offer information on legal resources, services, and protecting rights regardless of an individual's immigration status.</p><p>Translation services will be available at the event.</p><p>Doors open at 6 p.m. To RSVP visit <a href="http://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp" target="_blank">desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp</a> or call 925-933-2660.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 