Consumer test analyzes breast cancer risk

Consumers can now buy a test that analyzes their risk for breast cancer.

On Tuesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorized Mountain View biotechnology company "23 and Me" to sell the test directly to consumers.

The test uses a saliva sample and costs $199. Consumers can order it in the mail, spit in a test tube and send it back to the 23 and Me lab for testing. It takes four to six weeks to get the results according to Kathy Hibbs, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer from "23 and Me."

The F.D.A. warns the test only detects three out of more than 1,000 known mutations that cause breast cancer. They also say that there are many mutations the test does not detect and it should not be a substitute for going to the doctor.