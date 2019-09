- A small grass fire along Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco closed down the Fremont Street off-ramp Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Beale and Bryant streets.

It was contained at just one-half acre and the fire was under control around 10:30 p.m.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused by a cooking or heating fire that got out of control.