Couple loses home to fire days before wedding

- A community is rallying behind a Missouri couple who lost everything when a fire destroyed their home just days before their wedding.

Patty Walker and her fiance moved into her childhood home a few months ago.

But just days after Christmas, a fire broke out destroying the entire house. Walker says she believes an electrical issued caused the fire.

The couple was supposed to be married on New Year's Eve but the bouquets, clothing, and food went up in flames.

Someone posted about Walker losing her home on Facebook and now their wedding is saved, thanks to donations from the community.

Walker says she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. "It's huge. It really is huge. It's not just a wedding- it's the turning page, and starting the new year, and hopefully a complete- now having to rebuild everything- fresh start".