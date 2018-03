- Marin County fire and sheriff's units are responding to a report of 10 foot kayak adrift in the Bay on Tuesday morning.

The kayak was spotted north of the Richmond Bridge on the San Quentin side. Emergency responders are launching jet ski units. The Coast Guard has also been called to respond.

No one has been seen aboard the kayak.

At this point, crews do not believe anyone is missing in connection to the loose kayak.