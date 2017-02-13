Man shot dead in road-rage shooting Crime Man shot dead in road-rage shooting

A man was shot dead as his horrified family watched in a shooting San Leandro police say was the result of road rage.

The incident began with a traffic dispute between the victim and a second driver. It erupted into violence when the other driver pulled out a gun and shot the victim on Marina Boulevard near Merced Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

"The victim was actually looking out the driver window having an argument with the subject," said San Leandro police Lt. Rick DeCosta. "And then the woman heard some shots being fired."

Her husband was shot in the head. Although in shock, the victim's wife managed to take control of their SUV.

"She basically slid right next to the victim in the front seat and actually operated the vehicle herself, while the victim was actually still seated in the driver's seat," DeCosta said.

She drove a half-mile to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, where witnesses heard her screaming in the hospital's parking lot.

The victim, though, could not be saved. His wife, along with a 5-year-old child and an infant in the back seat, were not hurt.

The woman says she never saw the other car or the shooter. It's not clear what the drivers were arguing about.

But she did tell police that there were other drivers nearby. Detectives want them to come forward, and hope cameras in the area will help tell the whole story.

"I've never heard of any kind of road rage happening like that," said Agustin Lopez, who works nearby. "And it's just sad for the community, to hear something like this going on, especially for the family that was hurt."

Police say it's not worth engaging other drivers over traffic disputes.

"Don't ever get involved with anyone, because you just never know what sort of action someone else may take," said DeCosta.

Jamie Duckworth Nelson stopped by the scene of the shooting. "I just thought, 'What is going on in this neighborhood?' "

She said she recently helped start a Neighborhood Watch nearby.

"I didn't really realize the magnitude of how horrendous this sad tragedy was, but now that I've heard, I'm really grateful that we're getting our Neighborhood Watch up and running."

Anyone with information is asked to call San Leandro police at (510) 577-3230.