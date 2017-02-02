Purse-snatch suspects held in San Jose

San Francisco police need to identify these two package theft suspects.

Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Feb. 2, 2017:

PURSE-SNATCH SUSPECTS HELD: San Jose police say they've arrested three suspects in a series of purse-snatchings that targeted Asian women.

Santos Thompson, 21; Carissa Martinez, 26, and Anthony Macias, 36, all of San Jose, are accused of pulling off at least nine purse-snatchings from November until January.

The victims were usually Asian women walking through shopping center parking lots. The suspects drove up next to the victims, grabbed onto their purses and fled, police said.

The three are being held on numerous counts of robbery.

PORCH PIRATES SOUGHT: San Francisco police need the public's help in identifying two package thieves.

"They appear to enjoy taking property that does not belong to them from in and around the Richmond District," police said. "We would really like to identify and arrest them. If you see these suspects do not confront them. Call the SFPD and give us their whereabouts, and officers will respond."

