Man sought in SF homicide case

San Francisco police want to question this man in connection with a homicide.

San Francisco police want to question this man in connection with a homicide.

-

Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Feb. 3, 2017:

MAN IN VIDEO SOUGHT IN HOMICIDE CASE: San Francisco police today released pictures of a man they want to talk to in connection with a deadly assault.

The victim was found dead near Mission Street and Excelsior Avenue about 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly afterward, surveillance video captured images of a man running away.

Homicide investigators want to question the man and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 553-1145 or the anonymous homicide detail tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tips can also be texted anonymously to "TIP411" by entering "SFPD" in the text field, followed by the message.

MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: A man wanted in connection with a North Richmond killing in 2015 has been arrested in Mexico, officials said.

Guillermo Sanchez, 22, was taken into custody Jan. 24 by U.S. Marshals in coordination with the government of Mexico. He is being held at Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez in lieu of more than $2 million bail.

Sanchez is suspected of killing 23-year-old Isela Moreno on Thanksgiving Day 2015. Sheriff's deputies found Moreno bleeding from numerous stab wounds at a home on the 400 block of Market Avenue. She died at the scene.

TWO BURGLARY SUSPECTS HELD: Palo Alto police have arrested burglary suspects in two unrelated cases.

Roger Penacorona, 19, of East Palo Alto broke into a home on the 700 block of East Charleston Road about 4:55 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim, a woman in her 50s, came home, realized that her side gate was open and then was surprised to find Penacorona running out and into a BMW driven by someone else, authorities said.

The car took off, but an alert neighbor jotted down its license plate. Officers traced the plate and found the BMW 318i on Runnymede Avenue in East Palo Alto, where they detained Penacorona, police said.

The suspect was out on bail after being arrested in San Carlos last month for another residential burglary, authorities said.

In a separate investigation, a witness called police after seeing a man breaking into a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe rental car at the Stanford Shopping Center about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The witness provided a license plate of the man's 2004 Honda Civic and followed it to another shopping center down the street.

Officers intercepted the Civic and arrested Joaquin Saturnino-Aguilar, 26, of Oakland. A window punch tool was found in his possession, police said. The suspect had an active felony warrant out of Mountain View for possession of stolen property and evading officers and was driving on a suspended license, police said.

Police later determined that nothing was taken from the victim's rental car.



CRIME FILES: Join me about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 as I introduce you to some of the Oakland Police Department's cadets, young men and women aspiring to become police officers.

You can see Henry Lee daily on KTVU. If you have a tip for Henry, send an email to Henry.Lee@foxtv.com or contact him on Twitter